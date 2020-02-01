Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research firms have also commented on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,838. Quotient has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $598.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio