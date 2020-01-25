Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of QTNT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. 399,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,103. Quotient has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $663.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. Analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $17,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 9.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 74.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 411,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 175,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Quotient by 846.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

