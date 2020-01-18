Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives $17.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on QRTEA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,772,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,757,000 after buying an additional 2,931,215 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,162,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after buying an additional 1,306,684 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after buying an additional 1,291,165 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,867,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. 3,720,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,228,321. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

