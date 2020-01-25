Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

