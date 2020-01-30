Qurate Retail Inc Series A Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,910 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,671% compared to the average daily volume of 170 put options.

QRTEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of QRTEA stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.92. 3,664,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,015,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

