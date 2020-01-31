Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Short Interest Update

Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,070,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 14,160,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 43,943 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Qutoutiao during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Qutoutiao by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 56,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

QTT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 713,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Qutoutiao has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.92). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Qutoutiao had a negative net margin of 48.30% and a negative return on equity of 380.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qutoutiao will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qutoutiao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.34.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

