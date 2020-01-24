R Bradley Gray Sells 20,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $599,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.15.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 314.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,917,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,963 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,904,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,918,000 after acquiring an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,769,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,453,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

