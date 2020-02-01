R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned R C M Technologies an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. R C M Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

