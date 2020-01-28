R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Down 40.7% in January

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RCMT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.76. 6,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.02. R C M Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

