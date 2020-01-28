RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) Receives $3.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RMED shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RA Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

RMED traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,041. The company has a market cap of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.07. RA Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.80). RA Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 112.93% and a negative net margin of 797.11%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RA Medical Systems will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RA Medical Systems news, major shareholder Martin Burstein sold 28,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $30,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,682 shares of company stock valued at $78,871. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RA Medical Systems by 94.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RA Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About RA Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

