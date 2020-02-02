Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $107,581.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,816. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,061,000 after purchasing an additional 886,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 253,966 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after purchasing an additional 390,415 shares during the period.

RARX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,692. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 25.73, a current ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?