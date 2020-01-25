Rachel E. Sherman Purchases 2,174 Shares of Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Stock

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Director Rachel E. Sherman bought 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $10,413.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

APTX opened at $4.44 on Friday. Aptinyx Inc has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $54,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 15.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 56.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 728,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 263,458 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 21.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 306,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 54,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

APTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

