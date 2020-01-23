RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.03

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.03 and traded as low as $8.85. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 57,411 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDCM shares. ValuEngine lowered RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RADCOM stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 311,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.27% of RADCOM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

