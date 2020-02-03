Radian Group (RDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

RDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $33.50 price objective on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 target price on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

