Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:RLGT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.74. 10,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.32. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.56 million.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

