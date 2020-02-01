Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report sales of $53.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.67 million. Radius Health posted sales of $34.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $172.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $172.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.27 million, with estimates ranging from $232.74 million to $298.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDUS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of RDUS stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.56. 478,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,643. The company has a market cap of $869.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $29.97.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,875,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,766,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Radius Health by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 902,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 240,354 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Radius Health by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 762,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after buying an additional 150,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Radius Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,863,000.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

