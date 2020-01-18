Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RDUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 20th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Radius Health by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.65. 451,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,088. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm has a market cap of $907.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?