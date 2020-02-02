Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.44

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 34385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDUS. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $869.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.69 million. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,278,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

