RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $292.94 Million

Analysts expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $292.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $292.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.63 million. RadNet posted sales of $257.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti increased their target price on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

RDNT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. RadNet has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,078,513.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128,738 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,243,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 28.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 811,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

