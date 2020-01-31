RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,718,244.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RadNet by 34.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth $176,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,090. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97. RadNet has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $23.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

