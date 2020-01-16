RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

RDNT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. 211,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,587. RadNet has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,886.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,327 shares of company stock worth $911,187 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RadNet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in RadNet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RadNet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RadNet by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

