Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,600 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the December 31st total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

RDWR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.40. 196,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,341. Radware has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Radware by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after buying an additional 137,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,739,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 410,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,637 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

