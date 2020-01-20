Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDWR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

RDWR stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. Radware has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 167.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.