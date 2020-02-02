RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Down 8.1%

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.72 and last traded at $5.75, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.05.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter.

About RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers various financing products and services, including corporate finance, structured finance, corporate bonds, and factoring services; leasing services; investment solutions, such as securities, money market investments, and structured products for commercial, as well as institutional customers; currency, interest, and commodity hedging services, as well as trustee transaction processing services; and export financing comprising letters of credit and guarantees.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings