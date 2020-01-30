Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:GCG) Insider Wei Chen Sells 448,000 Shares

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:GCG) insider Wei Chen sold 448,000 shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12), for a total value of £40,320 ($53,038.67).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of GCG stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71. Rainbow Rare Earths Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 4.01 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.30 ($0.10).

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Golden Rock Global plc does not have significant business operations. It intends to seek acquisition opportunities primarily in the fintech sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index