Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd (LON:RBW) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.62 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), approximately 198,637 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 359,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $13.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.94.

In other Rainbow Rare Earths news, insider George Bennett acquired 5,464,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £163,934.43 ($215,646.45).

About Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of rare earth properties. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

