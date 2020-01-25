RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) & HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Critical Contrast

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of RAKUTEN INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RAKUTEN INC/ADR and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RAKUTEN INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A HITACHI CONSTR/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RAKUTEN INC/ADR and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RAKUTEN INC/ADR $10.02 billion 1.09 $1.29 billion $0.95 8.49 HITACHI CONSTR/ADR $9.30 billion 0.68 $616.88 million N/A N/A

RAKUTEN INC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HITACHI CONSTR/ADR.

Dividends

RAKUTEN INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. RAKUTEN INC/ADR pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RAKUTEN INC/ADR and HITACHI CONSTR/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RAKUTEN INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A HITACHI CONSTR/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

RAKUTEN INC/ADR beats HITACHI CONSTR/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR Company Profile

Rakuten, Inc. operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites. This segment also offers performance marketing services; contents distribution services, including e-books and audio books for libraries and educational institutions; cloud and IP telephone services; mobile messaging and VoIP services; video streaming services; and online sale of health-related products. In addition, it manages Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles, professional baseball team. The FinTech segment provides online securities trading services, Internet banking services, life insurance services, and credit cards and related services, as well as electronic payment services. Rakuten, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. The company was formerly known as MDM, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten, Inc. in June 1999. Rakuten, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments. It also provides parts, such as hydraulic oils and filters, high pressure hoses, ground engaging tools, and remanufacturing components. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd.