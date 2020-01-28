Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $134.00.

RL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.31.

Shares of RL stock opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $82.69 and a 12 month high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,484,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

