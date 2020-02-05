Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $115.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Shares of RL stock traded up $10.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,917. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.69 and a 52 week high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485. Company insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 349.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 295,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 229,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,658,000 after buying an additional 98,373 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $9,254,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.5% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 200,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,129,000 after buying an additional 80,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

