Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RL traded up $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.46. 69,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,420. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,138,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,434,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,351 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

