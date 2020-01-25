Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.50.

RL stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.23. The stock had a trading volume of 556,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,512. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.69 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,351 shares of company stock worth $25,335,485. Corporate insiders own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

