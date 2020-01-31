Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ramaco Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of METC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 18,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,408. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

