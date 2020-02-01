Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $340,364.50 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $340,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74.

On Monday, November 4th, Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of Rambus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $254,070.44.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMBS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 37.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

