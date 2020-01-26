Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.07

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 9775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,629 shares of company stock valued at $935,948. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rambus by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rambus by 4,124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rambus by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

