Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.30. The stock had previously closed at $16.58, but opened at $16.04. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rambus shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 660,119 shares.

RMBS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $254,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,175.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,313 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rambus by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rambus by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

