Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.30. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rambus traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.04, approximately 4,241,512 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 902,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $47,536.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,658.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,629 shares of company stock valued at $935,948 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 950.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 603,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,674,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after acquiring an additional 590,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 385,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.43.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. Rambus’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

