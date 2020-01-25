Rambus (RMBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rambus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. Rambus has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,659.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,629 shares of company stock worth $935,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

