Rambus Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 937 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the average daily volume of 103 put options.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.98. 807,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,197. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 37,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $531,499.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $93,045.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,659.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,629 shares of company stock valued at $935,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 37.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 62,251 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 24,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 4,124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,152,710 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

