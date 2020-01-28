Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Short Interest Update

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 31st total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Rand Capital stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 357.14 and a quick ratio of 357.15. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.03.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative net margin of 117.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned 0.77% of Rand Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

