Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

RQIH stock opened at GBX 176 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68, a quick ratio of 2,334.54 and a current ratio of 2,334.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 181.19. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.40 ($2.98). The company has a market capitalization of $344.82 million and a PE ratio of 7.33.

Randall & Quilter Investment Company Profile

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. The company operates through Insurance Investments, Insurance Services, Underwriting Management, and Other segments. Its Insurance Investments segment acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?