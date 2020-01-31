Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,360,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 83,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Approximately 29.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,140,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,161. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $756.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,144,000 after acquiring an additional 324,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 54.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,232,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,328 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,538 shares during the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

