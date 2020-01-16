Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Short Interest Down 10.8% in December

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,360,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 83,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 29.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 252,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,769,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after buying an additional 2,574,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,504,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $136,144,000 after buying an additional 324,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after buying an additional 4,680,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Range Resources by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,529,672 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,987,000 after buying an additional 607,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 2,264,638 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

