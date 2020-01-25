Range Resources Corp. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:RRC)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $622.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RRC. ValuEngine upgraded Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Range Resources has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $882.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Range Resources by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,636,249 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,638 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $15,804,000. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $8,840,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 7.08%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

