Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.05. Range Resources shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 9,120,881 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 1,060.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period.

Range Resources Company Profile (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

