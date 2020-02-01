Rank Group (LON:RNK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Rank Group stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 286 ($3.76). The company had a trading volume of 649,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,034. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 214.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 285 ($3.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Rank Group’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

In related news, insider William Floydd acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94). Also, insider Christopher Bell acquired 20,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05).

Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

