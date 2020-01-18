Rank Group (LON:RNK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Rank Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Rank Group stock opened at GBX 281.50 ($3.70) on Thursday. Rank Group has a one year low of GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and a one year high of GBX 284.50 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 267.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 206.37. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.04.

In other Rank Group news, insider Christopher Bell bought 20,614 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd bought 25,000 shares of Rank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

About Rank Group

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

