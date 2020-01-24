Rank Group (LON:RNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $285.00

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.75) and last traded at GBX 280.50 ($3.69), with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 278.50 ($3.66).

RNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Rank Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 209.98. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.57.

In related news, insider Christopher Bell bought 20,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £49,885.88 ($65,622.05). Also, insider William Floydd bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,033.94).

Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

