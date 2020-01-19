Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96, approximately 124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 90,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38.

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Js Capital Management Llc acquired 4,615,384 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Omar Asali acquired 4,500 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $27,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,366,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,411.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,629,884 shares of company stock worth $30,088,331 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranpak stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Ranpak worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ranpak Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

