Raphael Lamm Buys 20,724 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$33,489.98 ($23,751.76).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Raphael Lamm acquired 98,253 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$159,562.87 ($113,165.16).

On Wednesday, January 15th, Raphael Lamm bought 78,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm bought 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm bought 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm purchased 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm purchased 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm bought 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm bought 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

L1 Long Short Fund stock opened at A$1.59 ($1.13) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.53. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a fifty-two week low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing