Raphael Lamm Buys 78,537 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 78,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$126,994.33 ($90,066.90).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,469 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.61 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of A$12,054.97 ($8,549.62).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Raphael Lamm acquired 8,207 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$13,377.41 ($9,487.52).

On Thursday, January 2nd, Raphael Lamm acquired 50,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.65 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$82,250.00 ($58,333.33).

On Tuesday, December 31st, Raphael Lamm acquired 70,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.64 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$114,940.00 ($81,517.73).

On Tuesday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm acquired 7,600 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$12,289.20 ($8,715.74).

On Wednesday, December 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,666 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,865.58 ($7,706.09).

On Monday, December 16th, Raphael Lamm acquired 6,609 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.63 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.67 ($7,640.19).

On Friday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm acquired 26,668 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$42,455.46 ($30,110.25).

On Monday, December 9th, Raphael Lamm acquired 10,800 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.60 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$17,236.80 ($12,224.68).

On Thursday, December 5th, Raphael Lamm acquired 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of A$39,800.00 ($28,226.95).

Shares of LSF opened at A$1.61 ($1.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.53. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 52-week low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of A$1.85 ($1.31). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -21.76.

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

